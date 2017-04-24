Actress Joely Fisher to write 'incredible, candid' memoir
William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers said Thursd... William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, told The Associated Press on Thursday that it had acquired her memoir, "Growing Up Fisher," and would release it Nov. 14. The publisher is promising "incredible, candid stories" about everyone from Frank Sinatra to Ellen DeGeneres, on whose sitcom "Ellen" she played Paige Clark. Her other credits include the TV shows "'Til Death" and "Wild Card."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|8 hr
|The Racist Axe
|6
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|17 hr
|Flea your povery
|136
|Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen...
|23 hr
|OSHA cracker
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Wed
|USA Today
|1
|The media are still in denial about President T...
|Wed
|Ronald
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,144
|Former press secretary Josh Earnest doesn't hav...
|Apr 25
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC