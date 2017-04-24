Actress Joely Fisher to write 'incred...

Actress Joely Fisher to write 'incredible, candid' memoir

Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers said Thursd... William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, told The Associated Press on Thursday that it had acquired her memoir, "Growing Up Fisher," and would release it Nov. 14. The publisher is promising "incredible, candid stories" about everyone from Frank Sinatra to Ellen DeGeneres, on whose sitcom "Ellen" she played Paige Clark. Her other credits include the TV shows "'Til Death" and "Wild Card."

Chicago, IL

