Accuser's lawyer wants to depose Seattle mayor on May 2

The lawyer for a man suing Seattle's mayor for alleged sexual abuse over several years in the 1980s has filed a court notice to have him deposed next month. Lincoln Beauregard, who represents the 46-year-old man identified by the initials D.H., wants to have Mayor Ed Murray deposed on May 2, The Seattle Times reported .

