1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

Watch Good Morning East Texas every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m., East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m., East Texas News at 4 and 5 p.m. and KLTV 7 News at 6 and 10 p.m. GMET Weekend airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m. The Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department confirms the body of an unidentified person was found in a pasture in Canton. A tornado warning remains in effect for the area through 8:30 p.m. The National Weather Service said the tornado warning for southeastern Van Zandt County was located near Colfax, moving northeast at 20 mph.

