White House proposes cutting EPA staff by one-fifth, eliminating key programs
There are 1 comment on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled White House proposes cutting EPA staff by one-fifth, eliminating key programs. In it, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that:
President Donald Trump signs the Waters of the United States executive order, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room in the White House in Washington, which directs the Environmental Protection Agency to withdraw the WOTUS rule, which expands the number of waterways that are federally protected under the Clean Water Act. President Donald Trump signs the Waters of the United States executive order, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room in the White House in Washington, which directs the Environmental Protection Agency to withdraw the WOTUS rule, which expands the number of waterways that are federally protected under the Clean Water Act.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
More "Fake News." Nothing of "Key" importance will be abandoned. Only the "dead weight" on the Federal payroll will go. And that will include everyone's cousin who was given a job, as a political favor.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts wi...
|17 min
|spud
|20
|'Allegedly': Washington Post downplays illegal ...
|14 hr
|USA Today
|1
|President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ...
|Feb 26
|USA Today
|1
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Feb 26
|USA Today
|1
|Remembering the time a president threatened to ...
|Feb 25
|USA Today
|1
|State Dept. memo - on dangers of leaks - leaks ...
|Feb 24
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Feb 23
|PoliciaFederal
|18
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC