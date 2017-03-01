There are on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled White House proposes cutting EPA staff by one-fifth, eliminating key programs. In it, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that:

President Donald Trump signs the Waters of the United States executive order, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room in the White House in Washington, which directs the Environmental Protection Agency to withdraw the WOTUS rule, which expands the number of waterways that are federally protected under the Clean Water Act. President Donald Trump signs the Waters of the United States executive order, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room in the White House in Washington, which directs the Environmental Protection Agency to withdraw the WOTUS rule, which expands the number of waterways that are federally protected under the Clean Water Act.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.