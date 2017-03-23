White artist's Emmett Till painting u...

White artist's Emmett Till painting under fire at NY museum

13 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

An abstract painting of lynching victim Emmett Till on display at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York was the subject of a weeklong protest by a black artist who decried the canvas as "an injustice to the black community" because it was painted by a white woman.

