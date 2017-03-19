Watch: Sean Spicer Blasts NBC, Says R...

Watch: Sean Spicer Blasts NBC, Says Rachel Maddow Broke the Law And He's Right

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: RedState

In an interview in the White House this week, White House Press Secretary Sean "Spicy" Spicer sat down with Fox News to discuss the release of President Trump's 2005 1040 Form, which showed that he paid $38 Million in taxes. SPICER: I think it showed a couple things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Military nude photo investigation expands into ... 2 hr Hostis Publicus 7
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 5 hr HotnPhx 1,119
News The Mothership podcast: Getting 'Weird' with Al... Sun gandolf 4
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mar 17 Lottery Traitors 119
News Stepping Stones to Winning!Donald Trump's Top 1... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News Trump trusts the 'NYT', but don't worry, he sti... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News Tax story puts spotlight on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Mar 16 the truth 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,689,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC