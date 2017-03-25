'Virtually Uncovered'-NYT Admits CNN And MSNBC Are Ignoring Rockville Rape

MSNBC, CNN and every other major network but Fox News are keeping their viewers in the dark about the alleged violent rape of a 14 year-old-girl by two illegal immigrants, the New York Times conceded in an article about Fox News on Saturday. The two alleged rapists, ages 17 and 18, were enrolled as freshmen at a public high school in Rockville, Maryland after being detained and then released by federal immigration authorities, despite being in the country illegally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.