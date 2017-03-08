Video shows environmental activists defacing popular Trump golf course
The group which labels itself an "anonymous environmental activist collective" sneaked into Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, and carved a message into the green with 6-foot-tall letters that said: "NO MORE TIGERS. NO MORE WOODS."
