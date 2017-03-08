Video shows environmental activists d...

Video shows environmental activists defacing popular Trump golf course

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: RSM News

The group which labels itself an "anonymous environmental activist collective" sneaked into Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, and carved a message into the green with 6-foot-tall letters that said: "NO MORE TIGERS. NO MORE WOODS."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RSM News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Sat USA Today 1
News Harvard library circulating 'fake news' list, w... Sat USA Today 1
News Robert Osborne dead at 84, movie connoisseur wh... Sat Pasquali 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat Pasquali 1,111
News Trump's Reckless Plan to Starve NOAA Sat USA Today 1
News Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D... Sat Texxy 2
News Trump unshackles deportation force Fri Wildchild 10
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC