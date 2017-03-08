Vandals target Seattle synagogue, spr...

Vandals target Seattle synagogue, spray-paint with graffiti

14 hrs ago

Police say a Seattle synagogue in the Capitol Hill neighborhood was vandalized with anti-Semitic Holocaust-denying graffiti. The Seattle Times reports a police officer discovered the spray-painted message Friday morning on an exterior wall of Temple De Hirsch Sinai.

Chicago, IL

