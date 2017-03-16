'Utterly ridiculous': GCHQ shreds Spicer's claim that UK spy agency wiretapped Trump
Officials with the British government complained to the White House today after Donald Trump's spokesliar Sean Spicer cited a bogus Fox News report claiming that former President Barack Obama got help from U.K. intelligence agency GCHQ to spy on Donald Trump. "Recent allegations made by media commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct 'wire tapping' against the then President Elect are nonsense," a GCHQ spokesperson said in an unusual public statement Thursday.
