USA Today names Joanne Lipman as new top editor

In this Aug. 5, 2014, file photo, specialist Michael Cacace, foreground right, works at the post that handles Gannett on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. On Monday, March 20, 2017, Gannett named Joanne Lipman as the editor-in-chief of USA Today, one of the country's biggest newspapers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.