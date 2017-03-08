US Attorney Preet Bharara tweets that he has been fired
BREAKING NEWS: Preet Bharara, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, just tweeted that he has been fired. He wrote on his verified Twitter account, "I did not resign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|9 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Harvard library circulating 'fake news' list, w...
|9 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Robert Osborne dead at 84, movie connoisseur wh...
|12 hr
|Pasquali
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|Pasquali
|1,111
|Trump's Reckless Plan to Starve NOAA
|16 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D...
|Sat
|Texxy
|2
|Trump unshackles deportation force
|Fri
|Wildchild
|10
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC