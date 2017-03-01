UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open. * LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro deal now widely seen as doomed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.