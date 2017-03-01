UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch o...

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open. * LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro deal now widely seen as doomed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 6 hr chuckles 1,107
News Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts wi... 9 hr BackStreets 59
News 'Allegedly': Washington Post downplays illegal ... Wed USA Today 1
News White House proposes cutting EPA staff by one-f... Wed USA Today 1
News President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ... Feb 26 USA Today 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Feb 26 USA Today 1
News Remembering the time a president threatened to ... Feb 25 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,286,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC