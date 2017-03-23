University of Minnesota to review han...

University of Minnesota to review handling of assault case

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

The University of Minnesota has ordered a review of how it handled allegations of sexual assault involving football players last fall. Regents chairman Dean Johnson announced during the board's meeting in Duluth on Friday that the university's chief auditor will manage the review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Left out of AHCA fight, Democrats let their gra... 2 hr USA Today 3
News The American people shut down Republicans' repe... 3 hr YouDidntBuildThat 2
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Fri Aponi 21
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mar 23 SKANKHUNT42 1,122
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mar 22 Lawrence Wolf 122
News I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n... Mar 21 Roma 4
News DOJ faults police response in 2015 Minneapolis ... Mar 21 anonymous 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,815,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC