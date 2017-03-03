Uber's 'Greyball' accused of deceiving authorities Uber has for years evaded law enforcement authorities with a program called Greyball, NYT reports. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lnzSmc Uber has for years evaded law enforcement authorities around the globe by using a program called Greyball that identified and avoided these authorities, according to a report in the New York Times.

