Uber's 'Greyball' accused of deceiving authorities
Uber's 'Greyball' accused of deceiving authorities Uber has for years evaded law enforcement authorities with a program called Greyball, NYT reports. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lnzSmc Uber has for years evaded law enforcement authorities around the globe by using a program called Greyball that identified and avoided these authorities, according to a report in the New York Times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recalled Newsweek a Madam Presidenta Clinton is...
|56 min
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts wi...
|1 hr
|swampmudd
|62
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|21 hr
|chuckles
|1,107
|'Allegedly': Washington Post downplays illegal ...
|Wed
|USA Today
|1
|White House proposes cutting EPA staff by one-f...
|Wed
|USA Today
|1
|President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ...
|Feb 26
|USA Today
|1
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Feb 26
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC