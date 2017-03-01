Uber takes the path less traveled and it's a rocky one
Uber's CEO says he needs leadership help after a video has emerged of him arguing heatedly with a driver about fares. In the latest embarrassment to beset the ride-hailing company, CEO Travis Kalanick is seen discussing Uber's business model with the driver.
