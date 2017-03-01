Uber takes the path less traveled and...

Uber takes the path less traveled and it's a rocky one

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

Uber's CEO says he needs leadership help after a video has emerged of him arguing heatedly with a driver about fares. In the latest embarrassment to beset the ride-hailing company, CEO Travis Kalanick is seen discussing Uber's business model with the driver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ... Feb 26 USA Today 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Feb 26 USA Today 1
News Remembering the time a president threatened to ... Feb 25 USA Today 1
News State Dept. memo - on dangers of leaks - leaks ... Feb 24 USA Today 1
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Feb 23 PoliciaFederal 18
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Feb 23 Okie 1,106
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Feb 22 Dead Mothers Club 118
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC