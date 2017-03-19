TV shopping? What you need to know

Looking to buy a new television? You'll face an alphabet soup of terms like 4K, HDR and OLED but you don't have to be fluent in tech-speak to get a television that is right for your needs and budget. Consider upgrading now if you have not bought a TV in the last two years, Stephen Baker, vice president of technology industry analysis at the NPD Group, a consumer research firm, wrote in an email.

