Trump voters in nation's unhealthiest spot await ACA repeal
Nurse practitioner Keisha Saunders, who grew up in the community, examines Clarence Workman at the Tug River health clinic in Northfork, West Virginia. Nurse practitioner Keisha Saunders, who grew up in the community, examines Clarence Workman at the Tug River health clinic in Northfork, West Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Harvard library circulating 'fake news' list, w...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Robert Osborne dead at 84, movie connoisseur wh...
|Sat
|Pasquali
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Pasquali
|1,111
|Trump's Reckless Plan to Starve NOAA
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D...
|Sat
|Texxy
|2
|Trump unshackles deportation force
|Fri
|Wildchild
|10
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC