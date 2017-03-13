Trump speaks out on Obama wiretapping...

Trump speaks out on Obama wiretapping claims and says a interesting itemsa are coming

10 hrs ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday indicated that he had no solid evidence to support his declaration that former President Barack Obama ordered surveillance on his phones at Trump Tower in New York during last fall's campaign. Trump said he based his accusation, which he leveled March 4 in a series of tweets, on a couple of news reports referencing wiretapping generally.

