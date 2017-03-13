Trump speaks out on Obama wiretapping claims and says a interesting itemsa are coming
President Donald Trump on Wednesday indicated that he had no solid evidence to support his declaration that former President Barack Obama ordered surveillance on his phones at Trump Tower in New York during last fall's campaign. Trump said he based his accusation, which he leveled March 4 in a series of tweets, on a couple of news reports referencing wiretapping generally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax story puts spotlight on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow
|2 hr
|the truth
|1
|Trump plans global powwow to fight ISIS
|9 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr...
|9 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,116
|Fox News' Latest Trump Nemesis: T-Shirts
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Forecast: Blizzard warning issued; more than a ...
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|ISIS Leaders Flee Raqqa, Leaving Their Men To Die
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC