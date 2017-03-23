Trump delivers his news to newspaper reporters
President Donald Trump about the health care overhaul bill, Friday, March 24, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. rump says he would be willing to reopen negotiations for a health care bill with Democrats if the Affordable Care Act fails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|23 hr
|Aponi
|21
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Thu
|SKANKHUNT42
|1,122
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mar 22
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Mar 21
|Roma
|4
|DOJ faults police response in 2015 Minneapolis ...
|Mar 21
|anonymous
|1
|Military nude photo investigation expands into ...
|Mar 20
|Hostis Publicus
|7
|The Mothership podcast: Getting 'Weird' with Al...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|4
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC