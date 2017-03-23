Trump bump: Entrepreneurs create new apps and features tied to the president

Rohan Pai, left, a junior, and Ash Bhat, a sophomore at UC Berkeley, pose for a photo in Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif., on Monday, March 13, 2017. Bhat and Pai have created the Presidential Actions app that helps users keep up with presidential executive orders, memorandums, proclamations and any official actions taken by the president.

