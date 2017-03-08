Trump administration invites 60+ coun...

Trump administration invites 60+ countries to Islamic State strategy session

Read more: NOLA.com

The Trump administration has invited more than 60 nations and international organizations to Washington later this month for a strategy session on how to counter the Islamic State after a widely expected U.S.-backed military assault on the extremists' home base. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will lead a two-day gathering of a global coalition focused on fighting the extremist group militarily and starving it of money, weapons and fighters.

