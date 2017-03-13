Trudeau: NAFTA created 'great jobs' b...

Trudeau: NAFTA created 'great jobs' both sides of the border

"It has led to a lot of great jobs for a whole lot of people on both sides of the border," Trudeau told NBC News' Tom Brokaw in an interview in New York that aired Thursday. Trudeau's defense of NAFTA, the trade deal between his country, Mexico and the U.S., mirrors what many Mexican officials too have argued: Overall, it's benefited all three countries.

