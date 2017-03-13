Trudeau: NAFTA created 'great jobs' both sides of the border
"It has led to a lot of great jobs for a whole lot of people on both sides of the border," Trudeau told NBC News' Tom Brokaw in an interview in New York that aired Thursday. Trudeau's defense of NAFTA, the trade deal between his country, Mexico and the U.S., mirrors what many Mexican officials too have argued: Overall, it's benefited all three countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stepping Stones to Winning!Donald Trump's Top 1...
|13 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Trump trusts the 'NYT', but don't worry, he sti...
|14 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Tax story puts spotlight on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow
|17 hr
|the truth
|1
|Trump plans global powwow to fight ISIS
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr...
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,116
|Fox News' Latest Trump Nemesis: T-Shirts
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC