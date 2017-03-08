Tim Kaine's son arrested protesting against pro-Trump rally
This photo provided by the Ramsay County Sheriff's Offfice in St. Paul, Minn., shows Linwood Kaine, the youngest son of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. Kaine was one of several people arrested Saturday, March 4, 2017, during a counter protest at a rally in support of President Donald Trump at the State Capitol rotunda in St. Paul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump unshackles deportation force
|13 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|9
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|20 hr
|Pro Trump
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|chuckles
|1,108
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Wed
|Batvette
|2
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump Believes Talk Radio Host over FBI Director
|Mon
|Texxy the Indepen...
|3
|Robert Osborne dead at 84, movie connoisseur wh...
|Mar 6
|Duke for Mayor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC