Tillerson to host meeting of anti-IS coalition in Washington
A State Department official says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will host a meeting of nations in the U.S.-led global coalition to fight the Islamic State group in Washington later this month. Foreign ministers and senior officials from 68 nations and international organizations are invited for the two-day gathering starting March 22. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss planning for the meeting, first reported by the Washington Post, ahead of a formal announcement later Thursday.
