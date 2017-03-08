Tillerson to host meeting of anti-IS ...

Tillerson to host meeting of anti-IS coalition in Washington

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

A State Department official says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will host a meeting of nations in the U.S.-led global coalition to fight the Islamic State group in Washington later this month. Foreign ministers and senior officials from 68 nations and international organizations are invited for the two-day gathering starting March 22. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss planning for the meeting, first reported by the Washington Post, ahead of a formal announcement later Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Megyn Kelly Just Got HUMILIATING News 2 hr USA Today 1
News Fake news: Doubting the anonymous source 5 hr USA Today 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 10 hr chuckles 1,109
News Trump unshackles deportation force Wed Hillary got thumped 9
News I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n... Wed Pro Trump 3
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Wed Batvette 2
News As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ... Tue tomin cali 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,089 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC