Three scientists win prize for brain reward system research
Scientists in London were rewarded one million Euro for their three decades of research on the brain's reward center according to a report from BBC News. Professors Wolfram Schultz, Peter Dayan, and Ray Dolan are winners of The Brain Prize, which BBC News calls the biggest prize in the field of neuroscience.
