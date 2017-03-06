Three scientists win prize for brain ...

Three scientists win prize for brain reward system research

Scientists in London were rewarded one million Euro for their three decades of research on the brain's reward center according to a report from BBC News. Professors Wolfram Schultz, Peter Dayan, and Ray Dolan are winners of The Brain Prize, which BBC News calls the biggest prize in the field of neuroscience.

