'This hurts so bad': Mother moves family after son's murder, tragedy strikes again

Kathleen Mano's oldest son, Kevin Lazare, 25, was shot and killed in New York in 2004. Last month, years after moving her family south to Georgia to escape the big-city life, her youngest son, Kareem Mano, also 25, was killed in a shooting at a southwest Macon gas mart.

