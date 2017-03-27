The NYT Makes Stunning Announcement About Illegal Alien 'Rockville Rape' Case
There are 2 comments on the Right Wing News story from 8 hrs ago, titled The NYT Makes Stunning Announcement About Illegal Alien 'Rockville Rape' Case. In it, Right Wing News reports that:
Shocker! The New York Times must have had some sort of epiphany. They agree with Bill O'Reilly and Fox News that none of the other major news networks covered the Rockville rape case at all.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Right Wing News.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,196
Location hidden
|
#1 Yesterday
they do not want all to see that their special pet projects are not the saints the left makes them out to be.
all crimes done by illegal aliens are preventable support for them is support for their crimes.
|
#2 23 hrs ago
this is exactly why Fox News is number one for getting THE TRUTH OUT to the public. Without Fox AND Breitbart the country would never know WHAT IS REALLY HAPPENING around the country and world ! THANKS FOX, and all honest staff ! never listen in on Shepard Smith, usually I just turn it off when he comes on! his biased reporting is NOT for me, don't know why he's still around ! Juan Williams is ahh.....not too bad but don't care for him either......now Bob, the previous Fox & fired anchor NOW rehired by Fox again having been with CNN, gee he has a temper ......lets see how long he remains with Fox's Five. Now NOBODY but nobody can say Fox is BIASED in hiring ! the only news media where employees can expect EQUAL and unbiased treatment. WAY TO GO FOX ! and GOOD RIDDANCE to the cheap politically biased bimbo megan kelly, will never buy her DUMB book or her anti-aging what not !! hope no one hires her bimbo butt.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|chuckles
|1,123
|Left out of AHCA fight, Democrats let their gra...
|Sun
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
|The American people shut down Republicans' repe...
|Mar 25
|YouDidntBuildThat
|2
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mar 22
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Mar 21
|Roma
|4
|DOJ faults police response in 2015 Minneapolis ...
|Mar 21
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC