The Latest: Yemenis in their capital shrug off new US ban

The Latest developments on President Donald Trump's new travel ban and the reaction from around the world : A Yemeni political analyst has denounced the new U.S. travel ban as hypocritical because it doesn't affect other Gulf and Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, for example, which he says had many citizens involved in terror attacks. Hassan Al-Wareeth, who is also a journalist at the Yemeni News Agency Saba, says the move only "hits the weak countries that don't have direct relations with the U.S." Yemenis on the streets of the capital, Sanaa, appeared unfazed on Tuesday by the new ban, having lived under nearly three years of fighting in their country's civil war.

