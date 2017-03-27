The Latest: Lawyer says White House stopped Yates testimony
FILE - In this March 22, 2017 file photo, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, speaks with reporters outside the White House in Washington following a meeting with President Donald ... . White House Press secretary Sean Spicer speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALA.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The NYT Makes Stunning Announcement About Illeg...
|Mon
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|chuckles
|1,123
|Left out of AHCA fight, Democrats let their gra...
|Mar 26
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
|The American people shut down Republicans' repe...
|Mar 25
|YouDidntBuildThat
|2
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mar 22
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Mar 21
|Roma
|4
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC