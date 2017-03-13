The Latest: Budget chief says CBO is ...

The Latest: Budget chief says CBO is wrong on health care

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney says he doesn't trust the Congressional Budget Office's prediction that 14 million Americans will lose health care insurance in the next year under the Republican plan. In interviews Tuesday on MSNBC and Fox News "Fox & Friends," Mulvaney noted that the CBO was wrong in estimating coverage under former President Barack Obama's plan.

