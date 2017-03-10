The book publishing industry - marketers, here's one chapter you need to read

The recent South Africa mission to Davos-Switzerland with its theme: 'South Africa is open for business', got me thinking. What happens then when with the best marketing strategy and a good product, you still have your target market not coming to engage despite your 'open for business' sign with its entire neon glow? Do you simply make more noise, pay someone to shout, “We are open!” Do you close shop and decry that the product is a non-seller or do you simply move to an affluent neighbourhood? As an avid reader, I have over the years watched how the South Africa book industry took a decline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bizcommunity.