Teen girl killed by falling tree in S...

Teen girl killed by falling tree in Seattle suburb

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

A teenage girl has died after a tree fell on her while she walked in the woods in a northern Seattle suburb. The Seattle Times reports the girl was part of a group taking a walk at Meadowdale Beach Park in the Lynnwood area Friday afternoon when the tree fell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... 41 min USA Today 1
News Harvard library circulating 'fake news' list, w... 53 min USA Today 1
News Robert Osborne dead at 84, movie connoisseur wh... 3 hr Pasquali 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 3 hr Pasquali 1,111
News Trump's Reckless Plan to Starve NOAA 8 hr USA Today 1
News Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D... 20 hr Texxy 2
News Trump unshackles deportation force Fri Wildchild 10
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,484,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC