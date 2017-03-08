Teen girl killed by falling tree in Seattle suburb
A teenage girl has died after a tree fell on her while she walked in the woods in a northern Seattle suburb. The Seattle Times reports the girl was part of a group taking a walk at Meadowdale Beach Park in the Lynnwood area Friday afternoon when the tree fell.
