Spielberg, Streep, Hanks may team for...

Spielberg, Streep, Hanks may team for Pentagon Papers movie

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

In this June 21, 2016 file photo, Steven Spielberg attends the LA Premiere of "The BFG" in Los Angeles. A studio rep on Monday said Spielberg has signed on to direct a sA AoThe Post,a sA A1 a co-production from Fox and Amblin Entertainment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Believes Talk Radio Host over FBI Director 13 hr Texxy the Indepen... 3
News Robert Osborne dead at 84, movie connoisseur wh... 15 hr Duke for Mayor 1
News Trump unshackles deportation force 23 hr Mikey 5
News Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts wi... Sun spud 64
News Recalled Newsweek a Madam Presidenta Clinton is... Mar 4 FireyFellow44 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mar 3 chuckles 1,107
News 'Allegedly': Washington Post downplays illegal ... Mar 1 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,000 • Total comments across all topics: 279,371,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC