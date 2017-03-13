Short list for high profile US Attorney jobs in NY
Republican politicians in New York have been putting together short lists of potential candidates to replace the top U.S. prosecutors in New York City, a hub for terrorism, insider-trading and anticorruption trials. Some of the people being talked about as candidates include the son of a former U.S. Attorney General, a Fox News legal analyst and a prosecutor who had a chance to go after the head of the International Monetary Fund, but declined.
