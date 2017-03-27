Sexual assault, out. Racism, out. Are...

Sexual assault, out. Racism, out. Are the times a-changin' at Fox News?

Is Fox News going from a company that encourages racism to one that fires people for engaging in it too enthusiastically? The firing of a long-time female Fox News employee over racist remarks tells us that things may be changing at fortress Murdoch. Judy Slater was fired after an internal investigation over racist comments she made to colleagues.

