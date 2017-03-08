Seattle landlords sue over 'first-come, first served' - Thu, 09 Mar 2017 PST
Some Seattle landlords are suing over the city's new policy requiring them to choose among qualified renters on a first-come, first-served basis. The Seattle Times reported the landlords say the policy violates their right to rent property in a nondiscriminatory manner to the people they choose at the price they choose.
