Seattle declines to end Wells Fargo banking contract now
Top officials in Seattle have sent a letter to Wells Fargo saying the city will honor its contract through the expiration date rather than cut ties now over the bank's role as a lender to the Dakota Access pipeline project. The Seattle Times reports Mayor Ed Murray, Council President Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Tim Burgess sent a letter to bank officials Friday saying a new bank will be found when their contract ends at the end of 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|11 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Harvard library circulating 'fake news' list, w...
|11 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Robert Osborne dead at 84, movie connoisseur wh...
|13 hr
|Pasquali
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|Pasquali
|1,111
|Trump's Reckless Plan to Starve NOAA
|18 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D...
|Sat
|Texxy
|2
|Trump unshackles deportation force
|Fri
|Wildchild
|10
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC