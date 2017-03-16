Rupert Murdoch's bid to takeover Sky ...

Rupert Murdoch's bid to takeover Sky UK formally referred to regulator by Tory government

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Age

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. London: Rupert Murdoch's $18.7 billion bid to takeover Sky News in the UK has been referred to the media regulator, with the Tory government citing concerns about "broadcasting standards" and "media plurality."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stepping Stones to Winning!Donald Trump's Top 1... 2 hr Texxy 1
News Trump trusts the 'NYT', but don't worry, he sti... 3 hr Texxy 1
News Tax story puts spotlight on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow 6 hr the truth 1
News Trump plans global powwow to fight ISIS 13 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
News US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr... 14 hr Cordwainer Trout 5
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,116
News Fox News' Latest Trump Nemesis: T-Shirts Tue USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,732 • Total comments across all topics: 279,594,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC