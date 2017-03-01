Report: Jeff Sessions met with Russia...

Report: Jeff Sessions met with Russian ambassador twice during...

Then-Sen. Jeff Sessions had two conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the 2016 election but did not mention it during his confirmation hearing to become US attorney general, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday night. Sessions spoke to Sergey Kislyak in July and September last year, the Post reported.

