Racist Who Stabbed Timothy Caughman Says He Regrets Not Killing A 'Young Thug'
The Army veteran who fatally stabbed a 66-year-old black man in New York last week said that he carried out the crime to express his intolerance of white women dating black men and to stop them from entering interracial relationships. In a new interview with the New York Daily News , James Jackson, 28 - who told prosecutors last week that he planned to "kill as many black men as he could"- expressed no remorse over Timothy Caughman's death, only regret that he had not killed a younger victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The NYT Makes Stunning Announcement About Illeg...
|23 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|chuckles
|1,123
|Left out of AHCA fight, Democrats let their gra...
|Sun
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
|The American people shut down Republicans' repe...
|Mar 25
|YouDidntBuildThat
|2
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mar 22
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Mar 21
|Roma
|4
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC