Racist Who Stabbed Timothy Caughman Says He Regrets Not Killing A 'Young Thug'

The Army veteran who fatally stabbed a 66-year-old black man in New York last week said that he carried out the crime to express his intolerance of white women dating black men and to stop them from entering interracial relationships. In a new interview with the New York Daily News , James Jackson, 28 - who told prosecutors last week that he planned to "kill as many black men as he could"- expressed no remorse over Timothy Caughman's death, only regret that he had not killed a younger victim.

