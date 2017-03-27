Racist sword killer says he'd mulled ...

Racist sword killer says he'd mulled racial attack for years

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

James Harris Jackson, center, a white racist accused of fatally stabbing a 66-year-old stranger on a Manhattan street because he was black, appears in Manhattan Criminal Court, with his attorney Sanford Talkin, left, in New York, Monday March 27, 2017. He is charged with murder as a hate crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The NYT Makes Stunning Announcement About Illeg... 20 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon chuckles 1,123
News Left out of AHCA fight, Democrats let their gra... Sun Wholly Silicon Wafer 10
News The American people shut down Republicans' repe... Mar 25 YouDidntBuildThat 2
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Mar 24 Aponi 21
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mar 22 Lawrence Wolf 122
News I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n... Mar 21 Roma 4
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,627 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC