14 hrs ago

A white supremacist who fatally stabbed a black New Yorker on Tuesday drove all the way to the city from Maryland with the goal of murdering African Americans, the New York Police Department says. The New York Daily News reports that a 28-year-old military veteran who identifies as a white supremacist has admitted to the NYPD that he traveled from Baltimore to New York so he could kill black people.

