Prenda Law principal pleads guilty to federal charges in porn copyright case
A defendant in the Prenda Law case, which involved alleged shakedowns of people accused of illegally downloading pornography, pleaded guilty Monday to federal conspiracy charges of money laundering, mail fraud and wire fraud. John L. Steele, the defendant, previously bragged about earning millions from suing people for illegal downloads, the Star Tribune reports.
