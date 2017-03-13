Polish court issues arrest warrant fo...

Polish court issues arrest warrant for US man in Nazi case

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Poland will seek the arrest and extradition of Karkoc, exposed by The Associated Press as a former commander in an SS-led unit that burned P... . FILE- In this May 22, 1990, file photo, Michael Karkoc whom The Associated Press identified as a former commander in an SS-led unit stands in Lauderdale, Minn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr... 5 min Faith 4
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,116
News Fox News' Latest Trump Nemesis: T-Shirts Tue USA Today 1
News Forecast: Blizzard warning issued; more than a ... Tue USA Today 1
News ISIS Leaders Flee Raqqa, Leaving Their Men To Die Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Mar 11 USA Today 1
News Harvard library circulating 'fake news' list, w... Mar 11 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,519 • Total comments across all topics: 279,580,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC