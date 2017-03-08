Police: Woman hauled body of elderly ...

Police: Woman hauled body of elderly Upstate NY man to Arkansas, dumped it

Police in two states say they are trying to figure out why a woman hauled an elderly man's body in a suitcase more than 1,000 miles from upstate New York to Arkansas and then dumped it in a rice field. Police say the body found Sunday at a farm 50 miles northeast of Little Rock appears to be that of a man who died in Johnstown, New York.

