Police search for man who shot Sikh in Seattle suburb

Police in a Seattle suburb were looking for a gunman who shot a man in the arm and told him to "go back to your own country," the Seattle Times reported. The victim - a 39-year-old man who observes the Sikh faith - told police that he was working in his driveway about 8 p.m. Friday when the unknown man came up to him, the Times reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.