Police search for man who shot Sikh in Seattle suburb
Police in a Seattle suburb were looking for a gunman who shot a man in the arm and told him to "go back to your own country," the Seattle Times reported. The victim - a 39-year-old man who observes the Sikh faith - told police that he was working in his driveway about 8 p.m. Friday when the unknown man came up to him, the Times reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Batwoman and Midnighter: DC's two badass, Batma...
|15 hr
|Dinnie
|1
|Recalled Newsweek a Madam Presidenta Clinton is...
|Sat
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts wi...
|Sat
|swampmudd
|62
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|chuckles
|1,107
|'Allegedly': Washington Post downplays illegal ...
|Mar 1
|USA Today
|1
|White House proposes cutting EPA staff by one-f...
|Mar 1
|USA Today
|1
|President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ...
|Feb 26
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC