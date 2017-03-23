Pennsylvania restaurant offers discou...

Pennsylvania restaurant offers discount for families who have phone-free meals

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KXL-AM Portland

Sarah's Corner Caf in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, is offering a deal for people who want to enjoy a meal, and each other, unplugged. "They let the server know and the server will bring over a basket with old fashioned Hangman and Tic Tac Toe and pencils because those games are interactive instead of coloring, which is solitary," owner Barry Lynch told ABC News of how the restaurant's phone-free meals discount works.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Fri Aponi 21
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Thu SKANKHUNT42 1,122
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mar 22 Lawrence Wolf 122
News I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n... Mar 21 Roma 4
News DOJ faults police response in 2015 Minneapolis ... Mar 21 anonymous 1
News Military nude photo investigation expands into ... Mar 20 Hostis Publicus 7
News The Mothership podcast: Getting 'Weird' with Al... Mar 19 gandolf 4
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,447 • Total comments across all topics: 279,808,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC