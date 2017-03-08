Orthodontists warn against uptick in ...

Orthodontists warn against uptick in DIY teeth straightening

Orthodontists are warning parents and patients of the dangers in the recent trend of at-home teeth straightening techniques, saying that in some cases these do-it-yourself braces can cause irreparable damage to your teeth. The American Association of Orthodontists recently reported that 13 percent of its member orthodontists saw patients who have attempted DIY teeth straightening.

