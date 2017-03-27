NYC Mayor: 'Fearless Girl' statue can stay through Feb. 2018
Mayor Bill de Blasio says the wildly popular statue of a young girl staring down Wall Street's famous "Charging Bull" will be allowed to remain through February 2018. De Blasio says the artwork, called "Fearless Girl," has inspired many people and "fueled powerful conversations about women in leadership."
